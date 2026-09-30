Tokyo court protects voice rights in Tsuda TikTok AI case
Technology
A Tokyo court just ruled that your voice is legally protected in Japanese law.
This all started when Kenjiro Tsuda, the iconic voice from Jujutsu Kaisen and Yu-Gi-Oh!, sued TikTok for using an AI version of his deep, recognizable voice without asking.
The judge agreed Tsuda's vocal identity deserves protection, though the videos weren't taken down.
Believed 1st Japanese AI voice ruling
This is believed to be Japan's first case about protecting someone's actual voice from being copied by AI, especially in an industry where voice actors are a huge deal.
The court made it clear: using someone's unique sound without permission isn't okay.
As AI keeps shaking up entertainment, this ruling is a partial victory in anime and beyond.