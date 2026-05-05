Tokyo researchers observe 1st wave particle behavior in positronium beam

Graphene experiment suggests nondamaging positronium probes

To prove it, they fired beams of positronium at ultra-thin graphene and saw clear wave patterns, meaning both parts acted together as one quantum object.

Beyond being cool science, this could help researchers study delicate materials without damaging them, since positronium is neutral, it won't mess up fragile surfaces.

So besides solving a physics mystery, this opens doors for new ways to explore materials in labs.