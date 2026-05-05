Tokyo researchers observe 1st wave particle behavior in positronium beam
Technology
Researchers in Tokyo have shown that positronium, a quirky atom made of an electron and its antimatter twin, the positron, can behave both like a particle and a wave.
This is the first time anyone's actually seen this "wave-particle duality" in a positronium beam, and it's a pretty big deal for physics.
Graphene experiment suggests nondamaging positronium probes
To prove it, they fired beams of positronium at ultra-thin graphene and saw clear wave patterns, meaning both parts acted together as one quantum object.
Beyond being cool science, this could help researchers study delicate materials without damaging them, since positronium is neutral, it won't mess up fragile surfaces.
So besides solving a physics mystery, this opens doors for new ways to explore materials in labs.