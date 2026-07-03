ToneTag launches eKosha voice assistant aiming to onboard 5L MSMEs

eKosha runs offline using analog computing

eKosha runs offline thanks to ToneTag's analog computing tech, so even shops with spotty internet can use it.

It combines digital payments and banking help right at the counter, tackling payment hassles and boosting financial inclusion for local businesses.

ToneTag is teaming up with banks and payment giants like Amazon Pay and Google Pay, offering its service on a SaaS model to cut costs for banks while expanding smart solutions for small enterprises.