ToneTag launches eKosha voice assistant aiming to onboard 5L MSMEs
ToneTag, a Bengaluru tech company, just rolled out eKosha, a voice-first assistant that helps shopkeepers access banking and credit services using simple voice commands in 10 Indian languages.
The goal? To make life easier for small businesses and bring 500,000 MSMEs onboard this year, moving toward serving millions across India.
eKosha runs offline using analog computing
eKosha runs offline thanks to ToneTag's analog computing tech, so even shops with spotty internet can use it.
It combines digital payments and banking help right at the counter, tackling payment hassles and boosting financial inclusion for local businesses.
ToneTag is teaming up with banks and payment giants like Amazon Pay and Google Pay, offering its service on a SaaS model to cut costs for banks while expanding smart solutions for small enterprises.