Top EU court adviser says Google's Gemini may infringe copyright
Technology
A top EU court adviser just flagged that Google's AI chatbot, Gemini, could be stepping on copyright toes.
This all started when a Hungarian website operator, Like Company, challenged Google for using news articles in Gemini's responses.
The big question: is letting an AI pull info from press sites actually breaking the rules?
EU court adviser: facts not protected
The court adviser explained that while facts aren't protected by copyright, the way they're written is.
The copyright concern is about a chatbot retrieving a press publication, reusing it to generate an answer, and then providing that answer to the user.
Whatever the court decides could set new ground rules for how AI tools like Gemini use online content in Europe going forward.