Toronto BMW dealership honors AI chatbot Quinn's accidental buyback quote
Technology
A BMW dealership in Toronto later honored a buyback offer made by its AI chatbot, Quinn, after the bot accidentally quoted a customer way more than intended for his 2021 BMW.
The dealership first tried to cancel the deal, but following media inquiries pushed it to reinstate and honor its original offer.
BMW Toronto limits buybacks to humans
BMW Toronto explained that Quinn was only meant for chatting, not making deals.
Legal experts pointed out that companies are still on the hook for what their AI says.
Now, only real people will handle buyback offers, and customers will be told when they're talking to a bot.