TorqueAIg Founder Ashutosh Saxena urges clear safety rules for robots

Ashutosh Saxena, founder of TorqueAGI, is urging the tech world to set clear safety boundaries for robots and physical AI.

He believes robots should make logical decisions so they don't accidentally hurt people, especially as they start showing up in more everyday spaces.

Based in Palo Alto, TorqueAGI has active collaborations with firms like NVIDIA and has backing from Rackhouse Venture Capital and Trucks Venture Capital as early backers.