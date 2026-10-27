TorqueAIg Founder Ashutosh Saxena urges clear safety rules for robots
Ashutosh Saxena, founder of TorqueAGI, is urging the tech world to set clear safety boundaries for robots and physical AI.
He believes robots should make logical decisions so they don't accidentally hurt people, especially as they start showing up in more everyday spaces.
Based in Palo Alto, TorqueAGI has active collaborations with firms like NVIDIA and has backing from Rackhouse Venture Capital and Trucks Venture Capital as early backers.
TorqueAI seeks explainable robots for trust
Saxena points out that unpredictability is a huge challenge: AI can be random, but when machines move around humans, that's risky.
TorqueAGI's goal is to make AI-powered robots safer and easier to understand so people can trust them as they become part of daily life.
Their partnerships are all about pushing robotics forward while keeping things responsible and safe.