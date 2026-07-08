Total solar eclipse and Perseid meteor peak August 12, 2026

Use certified eclipse glasses for viewing

The timing couldn't be better: after the day's dramatic eclipse show, stick around for a clear view of one of the year's best meteor showers, thanks to a new moon keeping skies dark.

You don't need any gear for meteors, but if you're watching the eclipse (even just part of it), grab certified eclipse glasses or use safe viewing methods like solar projection to protect your eyes.

Two epic sky shows in one day and night. Just remember to watch safely!