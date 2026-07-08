Total solar eclipse and Perseid meteor peak August 12, 2026
Mark your calendars for August 12, 2026: a total solar eclipse during the day and the peak of the Perseid meteor shower that same night!
If you're in Greenland, Iceland, or parts of Spain, you'll catch the full eclipse. Most of Europe, large areas of Europe, parts of North America, and regions of North Africa will see a partial eclipse instead.
In the UK and Ireland, over 90% of the sun will be covered (pretty stunning!)
Use certified eclipse glasses for viewing
The timing couldn't be better: after the day's dramatic eclipse show, stick around for a clear view of one of the year's best meteor showers, thanks to a new moon keeping skies dark.
You don't need any gear for meteors, but if you're watching the eclipse (even just part of it), grab certified eclipse glasses or use safe viewing methods like solar projection to protect your eyes.
Two epic sky shows in one day and night. Just remember to watch safely!