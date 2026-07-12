Europe to witness first total solar eclipse in 3 decades

Viewing safety

Solar eclipse viewing tips

Watching a solar eclipse can be an incredible experience, but it also comes with risks. Looking directly at the Sun without proper eye protection can damage your vision, even if most of it is blocked. Regular sunglasses or makeshift devices won't do the trick; you need ISO 12312-2 compliant eclipse glasses or dedicated solar viewers. The only time you can look without protection is during totality, and even then, put your glasses back on as soon as the Sun reappears.