Total solar eclipse on August 2: Where and how to catch it
Mark your calendars for August 2, 2027—a total solar eclipse is coming!
The path of totality will sweep across southern Spain, North Africa, and the Arabian Peninsula.
Even if you're not in the direct path, roughly 4.6 billion people worldwide will see some part of the eclipse, and about 2 billion will see at least a 10% partial eclipse.
When and where's the best view?
If you want the longest show—six minutes and 23 seconds of total darkness—head to Egypt's New Valley Governorate. That's one of the longest stretches on land this century.
The eclipse kicks off at 07:30 UTC, peaks at around 10:06 UTC, and the final partial phases continue into the early afternoon UTC, ending around 12:43 UTC.
Top spots for an epic experience
Southern Spain is a hotspot for this one—think Baelo Claudia ruins, Costa del Sol beaches, or Malaga city vibes.
North African coasts near Tunisia and Libya also offer great skies.
Just remember: bring proper eclipse glasses if you're watching outside of totality!