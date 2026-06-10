Total solar eclipse to cross Iceland Greenland Russia Spain Portugal
Heads up, skywatchers! A total solar eclipse is happening on August 12, 2026, with the moon completely blocking the sun for less than two minutes for many locations and under two and a half minutes only for people near the center of the eclipse in Greenland, parts of Russia, and areas of the North Atlantic.
If you're in parts of Iceland, Greenland, northern Russia, Spain, or a small section of Portugal, you'll get the full show.
NASA advises certified eclipse glasses
Even if you're not in the path of totality, a partial eclipse will be visible across much of Europe, northwestern Africa, most of Canada, and parts of the northern US
NASA reminds everyone to use certified solar viewing glasses during all partial phases: regular sunglasses won't cut it!
The timing varies by location: midday in northwestern Russia; late afternoon or early evening in Greenland and Iceland; and just before sunset in Spain and northwestern Portugal.
Most spots will see totality for under two minutes (up to two and a half minutes if you're lucky).