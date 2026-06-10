Total solar eclipse to cross Iceland Greenland Russia Spain Portugal

NASA advises certified eclipse glasses

Even if you're not in the path of totality, a partial eclipse will be visible across much of Europe, northwestern Africa, most of Canada, and parts of the northern US

NASA reminds everyone to use certified solar viewing glasses during all partial phases: regular sunglasses won't cut it!

The timing varies by location: midday in northwestern Russia; late afternoon or early evening in Greenland and Iceland; and just before sunset in Spain and northwestern Portugal.

Most spots will see totality for under two minutes (up to two and a half minutes if you're lucky).