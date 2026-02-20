Toyota's Canadian plant to get humanoid robots in 2026

Toyota's Woodstock, Canada plant is getting some high-tech help—seven Digit humanoid robots from Agility Robotics are scheduled to begin working in 2026. After a year of testing, these bots will handle unloading auto parts between production lines, aiming to make work smoother and more efficient for everyone.

Robots will be managed by Arc, a cloud-based system These aren't just any robots—they're managed by Arc, a cloud-based system that helps deploy and control them efficiently.

Agility Robotics's CTO, Pras Velagapudi, points out that using AI keeps costs down and makes rolling out these bots much easier.

This robot rollout follows Toyota's push to ramp up RAV4 production This robot rollout follows Toyota's push to ramp up RAV4 production in early 2026.

It's all about finding smarter ways for humans and machines to work together.