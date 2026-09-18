TRAI bars Truecaller-like apps from tagging 1600 and 140 numbers
Technology
TRAI just rolled out new rules for apps like Truecaller.
Now, these apps must share information about flagged calls with telecom operators' DLT systems and can no longer tag or block calls from the 1600- and 140-number series, numbers that users had flagged as spam.
TRAI imposes ₹0.05 automated call charge
The new rules are all about cutting down on spam.
Businesses now have just seven days to contact you after you ask for information, and robocalls need to announce themselves up front, or they'll be labeled as spam.
Plus, there's a new ₹0.05 charge per automated call to make spamming less tempting.
All of this is part of TRAI's broader efforts to strengthen regulations against spam calls and messages.