TRAI chairman Lahoti urges human oversight as AI improves networks
AI is set to make India's telecom networks smarter and more efficient, according to TRAI Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti.
Speaking at CO.AI 2026 in New Delhi, he shared that AI isn't just another tech upgrade; it can actually help run networks better and spot problems faster.
Still, he made it clear that even as AI takes on more tasks, humans need to stay in the loop for oversight and accountability.
India poised for responsible AI leadership
Lahoti pointed out that with so many people online and a strong telecom market, India is in a great spot to lead in responsible AI use.
He encouraged telecom companies to invest wisely in AI but keep human supervision front and center, especially for critical systems.
Under his watch, TRAI aims to build an ecosystem where digital progress stays secure and ethical.