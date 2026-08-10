TRAI launches 1601 series for nonbank and nongovernment service calls
Technology
TRAI just rolled out a new 1601 series of phone numbers for service and transactional calls: think electricity distribution companies, water utilities, courier companies, and more.
This should help consumers identify legitimate service and transactional calls.
This move is mainly for nonbanking and nongovernment services, making it easier to spot real service calls.
New 1601 series bars promotional calls
The 1601 series will be used only for actual service or transactional calls, not promotions or ads.
Telecom operators have 90 days to get eligible companies on board.
This builds on the success of the earlier 1600 series for banks and government bodies, so you can expect fewer shady calls pretending to be official.