TRAI opens consultation on nationwide public Wi-Fi until May 25
Technology
TRAI is asking for suggestions on how to make public Wi-Fi more accessible across the country.
They've put out a consultation paper and want feedback from stakeholders by May 25, 2026.
The goal? Better, faster internet for all.
Public Wi-Fi profitability and adoption concerns
Public Wi-Fi helps take the load off mobile networks and keeps everyone connected, but there are still challenges like making hotspots profitable and actually getting people to use them.
TRAI is looking at what's worked in places like South Korea and the US (think strong partnerships between government and private companies) to help shape India's own digital future.