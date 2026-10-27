TRAI proposes licenses for free ad-supported smart TV apps
TRAI just suggested that apps streaming free, ad-supported TV channels on smart TVs should need a government license.
The move is meant to level the playing field after cable operators complained about unlicensed competition and to bring some order to how these channels are offered online.
Apps would face ₹100,000 20-year license
If this goes through, app providers will have to pay a ₹100,000 fee for a 20-year license and follow new rules, like only showing approved channels or registering their own non-news content each year.
Unlicensed apps might get blocked on smart TVs, and foreign companies will need an Indian setup.
With over 193 million TV households and 1 billion internet users in India, this could shake up what you see on your smart TV and even change how brands plan their ads if these app views start counting in official ratings.