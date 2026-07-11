Calls from '1600' number series can't be blocked, says TRAI
What's the story
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has clarified that phone calls originating from the 1600 number series cannot be blocked by any app. The clarification comes amid an ongoing dispute with caller identification app Truecaller over labeling and identifying calls from this dedicated number series. TRAI said these calls are meant for communications by regulated entities and the government to citizens, underlining their importance in ensuring trustworthiness for the public.
Telemarketing regulation
140 number series calls also can't be tagged or filtered
TRAI also clarified that promotional calls from the 140 number series can't be tagged or filtered by any app. These calls can only be blocked through the regulator-managed Do Not Disturb (DND) registry. The authority emphasized that under the Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulation (TCCCPR), tagging, blocking, or filtering of calls from this number series is not allowed except for blocking on the DND registry.
Regulatory guidelines
Designated number series for service and transaction calls
TRAI has mandated the use of 1600 series numbers for service and transaction calls by regulated entities in banking, financial services, and insurance sectors. These calls are meant for existing customers and government-to-citizen communication. The authority stressed that these designated number series are intended to make such important communications trustworthy for citizens.
DND registry
Difference between 2 number series
On the other hand, TRAI said calls starting with the 140 number series are meant for registered telemarketers. Customers can block these promotional calls from any or all sectors by registering their preference on the DND registry. The authority stressed that a customer who has blocked any or all sectors from receiving such calls won't get any from blocked sectors in this number series.
Industry response
Truecaller's response to TRAI's clarification
Call management app Truecaller has challenged TRAI's move, claiming spammers are abusing the directive. The company's CEO Rishit Jhunjhunwala questioned why users can't mark numbers from these series as spam if over 5.25 lakh people are flagging them daily. He also highlighted a spike in unanswered calls from both series and said Truecaller users actively block thousands of calls from these series every day.