TrendAI study uncovers CyberStrikeAI using 44 AI agents automating attacks
Technology
A recent study uncovered CyberStrikeAI, a cybercrime operation where hackers used 44 AI agents to pull off advanced attacks.
These bots handled everything from scouting for weak spots to breaking in and stealing data, basically making hacking much easier and faster.
The research comes from TrendAI.
Experts urge stronger digital defenses
The study found that AI isn't just helping plan attacks, it's actually coordinating them, automating tasks like scanning for vulnerabilities and grabbing sensitive info.
While Microsoft's Nicholas Butts says AI can't outsmart the best human hackers yet, it does let criminals attack more targets, more quickly.
With threats like credential theft and ransomware getting riskier thanks to AI, experts say it's time for stronger digital defenses all around.