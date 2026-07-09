Truecaller slams Indian telecom regulator's anti-spam rules

User response

Users have increasingly ignored calls from these number series

Jhunjhunwala claimed the policy has had unintended consequences, with users increasingly losing trust in the designated number series. He said that over the last eight months, Truecaller users have ignored 81% of calls from the 1400 series and 79% from the 1600 one. During this period, users also manually blocked a whopping 74 million calls from these two number series.