Truecaller slams Indian telecom regulator's anti-spam rules
What's the story
Truecaller, a leading caller identification platform, has publicly challenged the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) over its anti-spam regulations. The company's CEO Rishit Jhunjhunwala took to X to accuse TRAI of preventing Truecaller from displaying community-reported spam information for calls from India's dedicated 1400 and 1600 number series. This restriction, he argued, has led to abuse of these numbers and eroded trust in legitimate business calls.
Regulatory measures
What is the dedicated numbering series all about?
The disagreement stems from a 2024 framework where India's telecom regulator assigned the 1400 and 1600 number series for commercial communications. Businesses were to use the former for telemarketing calls and the latter for service and transaction-related calls. TRAI later mandated this dedicated numbering series, claiming it would help consumers identify legitimate business communications while curbing spam/scam calls.
User response
Users have increasingly ignored calls from these number series
Jhunjhunwala claimed the policy has had unintended consequences, with users increasingly losing trust in the designated number series. He said that over the last eight months, Truecaller users have ignored 81% of calls from the 1400 series and 79% from the 1600 one. During this period, users also manually blocked a whopping 74 million calls from these two number series.
Feature introduction
'Frequently Blocked' badge introduced for calls from designated series
Due to the inability to mark these numbers as spam, Truecaller introduced a "Frequently Blocked" badge. This feature warns users when a number from the designated series has been blocked by many people. Reports later emerged that TRAI had written to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), seeking powers to regulate caller ID applications after Truecaller introduced this feature.
Regulatory framework
Truecaller to share data with MeitY on consumer trust erosion
TRAI introduced the dedicated numbering series through the Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference (Second Amendment) Regulations, 2025, to curb misuse of regular mobile numbers for telemarketing. Under this framework, 140-series numbers are reserved for promotional calls while 1600-series ones are meant for banking and financial service-related transactional communications. Truecaller said it would share its data with MeitY to show that restricting community-generated information on caller ID platforms has eroded consumer trust and empowered spammers.