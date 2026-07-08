Truecaller CEO warns TRAI 2025 rule worsens India's spam calls

Daily over 51 million spam calls unanswered

Thanks to the TRAI rule, more than 51 million spam calls from these numbers go unanswered every day. In just eight months, users have blocked a whopping 74 million numbers themselves.

Truecaller has tried to help by adding a "Frequently Blocked" badge for repeat offenders, but it still can't label them as spam directly.

Jhunjhunwala also pushed back against even stricter rules being discussed, saying they'd only help scammers and make things harder for everyone: he urged the ministry to make a data-driven decision and penalize bad actors.