Truecaller finds India 5th for spam and fraud calls 66% Technology May 05, 2026

According to Truecaller's report, India ranks fifth globally for spam and fraud calls.

Out of more than 68 billion spam and fraud calls reported worldwide in 2025, India's share was huge, with a spam intensity of 66%.

That means if your phone rings from an unknown number, there's a good chance it's not your friend.