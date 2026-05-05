Truecaller finds India 5th for spam and fraud calls 66%
Technology
According to Truecaller's report, India ranks fifth globally for spam and fraud calls.
Out of more than 68 billion spam and fraud calls reported worldwide in 2025, India's share was huge, with a spam intensity of 66%.
That means if your phone rings from an unknown number, there's a good chance it's not your friend.
Telemarketing 36% of India's spam
Most of the spam in India comes from commercial callers: sales pitches and telemarketers made up 36% of all unwanted calls.
Financial services were behind another 18%, and scam-related calls hit 12%.
For context, Indonesia tops the global list, followed by Chile, Vietnam, Brazil, and then us.