How to block spam calls on Android using Truecaller
What's the story
Truecaller is an ideal app for Android users hoping to tackle spam calls and manage them efficiently.
Given the growing number of unwanted calls, having a tool like Truecaller can be really helpful.
It provides capabilities to identify unknown numbers, block spam calls, and even filter messages.
Knowing how to use these capabilities could drastically minimize the annoyance from unsolicited calls.
Caller ID
Identifying spam callers easily
Truecaller's Caller ID feature is one of the best tools out there for identifying unknown numbers before answering the call.
By showing the caller's name or business information, it enables you to make an informed decision of whether to pick or ignore a call.
The feature is especially helpful in steering clear of telemarketers as well as potential scams.
Block list
Blocking unwanted numbers
The Block List feature in Truecaller lets you manually add numbers you want to block.
Once added, they won't be able to reach you through phone calls or messages.
This gives you control over who can contact you and keep your privacy intact from annoying spammers.
Smart detection
Automatic spam detection
Truecaller's Smart Detection employs community-based reporting and algorithms to automatically detect spam callers.
Essentially, when a number is flagged as spam by enough users, it gets added to Truecaller's global database of spammers.
This way, when such numbers attempt to call you, they'll be instantly identified as potential threats.
Personalization options
Customizing call blocking settings
In Truecaller, you can customize your call blocking preferences as per your liking.
You can go as far as blocking all unknown numbers or just those recognized as spam by other users.
These personalization features give you control over how much protection you want from unwanted interruptions.