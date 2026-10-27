Truecaller launches 10MB Lite for Android phones in India
Technology
Truecaller just dropped Truecaller Lite, a slimmed-down version of its caller ID app, made for Android phones with limited storage and up to 4GB of RAM.
At just 10MB, it's perfect if you're short on space, and the timing lines up with India's festive season when scam calls usually spike.
Caller ID, spam blocking, no messaging
You still get the essentials: caller ID, spam and fraud call blocking, and a built-in dialer. Messaging is left out to keep things light.
The app uses the same database and detection systems as the full version, which identified over 68 billion spam and fraud calls in 2025.
CEO Rishit Jhunjhunwala says Lite will help protect users no matter their device.
For now, it's Android-only and aimed at helping more people in India stay safe from scams this season.