Truecaller launches 10MB Lite for Android phones in India

You still get the essentials: caller ID, spam and fraud call blocking, and a built-in dialer. Messaging is left out to keep things light.

The app uses the same database and detection systems as the full version, which identified over 68 billion spam and fraud calls in 2025.

CEO Rishit Jhunjhunwala says Lite will help protect users no matter their device.

For now, it's Android-only and aimed at helping more people in India stay safe from scams this season.