Truecaller launches Scam Checker on web and Android, no download
Technology
Truecaller just dropped a new Scam Checker tool for both web and Android, making it super easy to check if a phone number, link, or message is shady; no app download or sign-in is needed.
It works by tapping into reports from the Truecaller community on ScamFeed, so you get a quick heads-up on potential scams.
Live in India, 1,300 reports weekly
Right now, Scam Checker is live in India and already sees around 1,300 new reports added each week.
Truecaller plans to roll it out in Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and Southeast Asia.
By crowdsourcing information from users, the tool keeps getting smarter, helping everyone stay one step ahead of scammers while also facing new pressure from rivals like Apple and Google.