Truecaller partners with Bolna to display business caller details
Truecaller and Bolna are partnering to help you know who's calling before you even pick up.
Now, when businesses call, you'll see their name, logo, and a "Secure Call" tag right on your screen: no more guessing if it's legit.
This upgrade is powered by Bolna's AI platform, which already handles more than 1.5 million calls every day for sectors like e-commerce and banking.
Truecaller for Business uses Bolna tech
This move aims to shift companies from old-school call centers to smarter AI agents for things like customer service or debt collections.
Truecaller for Business will use Bolna's tech so each call can show a personalized reason for reaching out, plus an AI watermark if it's an automated call.
As Bolna's CEO Maitreya Wagh put it, "The integration makes AI calls more valuable to the person receiving them, not just the business placing them."