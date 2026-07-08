Truecaller warns TRAI whitelist rules cause 51 million daily spam calls Technology Jul 08, 2026

Truecaller isn't happy with the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI)'s existing requirement to whitelist 140- and 160-series calls, as well as its attempt to gain formal authority to regulate caller ID apps.

The telecom regulator wants all promo and banking calls to use special 140- and 160-series numbers, which Truecaller would have to whitelist.

But after following these rules, Truecaller noticed a huge jump in spam, over 51 million daily unanswered calls from these numbers.

CEO Rishit Jhunjhunwala says the move is actually making spam worse for everyone.