Truecaller's 2025 report: AI voice scams are on the rise

Telecom companies and AI tools are blocking millions of calls

On average, Indians get hit with 13 scam messages every day—across SMS, WhatsApp, email, and even QR codes—which adds up to over 100 hours a year just checking if stuff is legit.

Telecom companies and AI tools are fighting back by blocking millions of dodgy calls daily.

Plus, Truecaller's new Family Protection feature lets you create a family group of up to five users inside the app, where the administrator gets a notification if a member receives a suspected scam call and can share blocklists and step in on Android.