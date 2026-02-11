Truecaller's 2025 report: AI voice scams are on the rise
Truecaller's 2025 report shows scams in India are getting more high-tech, with AI-generated voices now tricking people into sharing personal info.
Out of 320 million users, the app flagged a massive 4,168 crore spam calls and nearly 13,000 crore spam messages—many pretending to be banks or government officials.
Telecom companies and AI tools are blocking millions of calls
On average, Indians get hit with 13 scam messages every day—across SMS, WhatsApp, email, and even QR codes—which adds up to over 100 hours a year just checking if stuff is legit.
Telecom companies and AI tools are fighting back by blocking millions of dodgy calls daily.
Plus, Truecaller's new Family Protection feature lets you create a family group of up to five users inside the app, where the administrator gets a notification if a member receives a suspected scam call and can share blocklists and step in on Android.