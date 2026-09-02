Trump administration backs OpenAI in New York Times copyright fight
Technology
The Trump administration is backing OpenAI in a big copyright fight with The New York Times.
The Times claims OpenAI used millions of its articles without permission to train ChatGPT.
The government's brief, filed on Tuesday, says using copyrighted material for AI training counts as fair use and is important for science and national security.
OpenAI case could reshape AI rules
If OpenAI wins, it could make it easier for other AI companies to use copyrighted content without asking first, potentially speeding up innovation.
But if it loses, stricter rules might slow down how fast AI can grow.
This case could set a major legal precedent for how AI models are trained in the US especially since similar lawsuits from publishers and creators are popping up everywhere.