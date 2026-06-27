Trump administration relaxes Anthropic Mythos 5 ban for approved partners Technology Jun 27, 2026

The Trump administration just relaxed its ban on Anthropic's Mythos 5 AI model, but it's not a free-for-all: only select government-approved companies and partners can use it for now.

The stricter rules that blocked both Mythos 5 and its sibling Fable 5 from foreign access were put in place just two weeks ago, leaving many in the tech world frustrated over unclear AI regulations.