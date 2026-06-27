Trump administration relaxes Anthropic Mythos 5 ban for approved partners
Technology
The Trump administration just relaxed its ban on Anthropic's Mythos 5 AI model, but it's not a free-for-all: only select government-approved companies and partners can use it for now.
The stricter rules that blocked both Mythos 5 and its sibling Fable 5 from foreign access were put in place just two weeks ago, leaving many in the tech world frustrated over unclear AI regulations.
Fable 5 remains off-limits
The original ban came down because the models were banned for foreign use, and the new policy is a key step toward rolling back restrictions.
Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick confirmed the new policy in a letter to Anthropic this week, but Fable 5 remains completely off-limits outside this trusted circle.