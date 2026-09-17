Trump Mobile hikes T1 price to $749 amid memory-chip costs
Technology
Trump Mobile just bumped up the price of its T1 Phone from $499 to $749, a huge 50% jump, with zero hardware upgrades.
The price increase coincides with rising memory-chip costs driven by AI data-center demand.
Now, the T1 actually costs more than some iPhones, even though its specs haven't changed.
Memory-chip scarcity prompts tech price hikes
It's not just Trump Mobile feeling the pinch: some tech companies are raising prices as memory gets scarce.
Apple recently hiked older iPhone prices by about $100, too.
That "introductory" $499 tag on the T1? Turns out it was temporary, and now supply chain issues mean higher prices might stick around for a while.