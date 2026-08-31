Trump praises Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope team via call
Technology
President Trump made an unexpected call during NASA's press conference on August 30, congratulating the team for launching the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope.
He praised their work and said, "You are doing a fantastic job, and I'm supplying you all that money," and reminisced about his 2016 visit to Kennedy Space Center.
Isaacman thanks Trump despite attempted cuts
Trump's call was notable since his administration had previously tried to cut funding for this very mission, though Congress kept it alive.
When asked about the shift, NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman sidestepped controversy and thanked Trump for his current support.
The Roman Space Telescope aims to explore the science the observatory is expected to deliver.