TSMC projects 70% annual 2nm growth after Hsinchu, Kaohsiung openings

TSMC expands 3nm, teases A13 process

TSMC is not stopping at 2nm chips: they are also growing their 3nm chip capacity by about 25% a year between 2022 and 2027 and pushing advanced packaging tech like CoWoS and SoIC, with CoWoS capacity expected to grow by more than 80% annually from 2022 to 2027, while SoIC capacity is projected to increase by more than 90% annually (2022-2027).

Plus, their Arizona and Japan factories are set for huge output jumps.

Looking ahead, TSMC also teased its new A13 process for AI and mobile apps, aiming to start production in 2029.