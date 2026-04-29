TSMC projects 70% annual 2nm growth after Hsinchu, Kaohsiung openings
TSMC just announced it expects its 2-nanometer (2nm) chip capacity to grow at a compound annual rate of 70% each year from 2026 to 2028.
2nm production first began in Q4 2025; TSMC expects five fabs (two in Hsinchu, three in Kaohsiung) to ramp to volume production in 2026, and the 70% CAGR applies from 2026 to 2028.
The news came straight from Senior Vice President Cliff Hou at a tech event in Silicon Valley.
TSMC expands 3nm, teases A13 process
TSMC is not stopping at 2nm chips: they are also growing their 3nm chip capacity by about 25% a year between 2022 and 2027 and pushing advanced packaging tech like CoWoS and SoIC, with CoWoS capacity expected to grow by more than 80% annually from 2022 to 2027, while SoIC capacity is projected to increase by more than 90% annually (2022-2027).
Plus, their Arizona and Japan factories are set for huge output jumps.
Looking ahead, TSMC also teased its new A13 process for AI and mobile apps, aiming to start production in 2029.