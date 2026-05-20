Two advocacy groups ask FTC to investigate Roblox child safety

Roblox chat filters bypassed, monetization criticized

Critics claim Roblox's chat restrictions are easy to get around, leaving minors exposed.

The platform is also accused of using things like Robux and loot boxes to encourage overspending among kids.

Roblox denies these claims, pointing to features like parental controls and age-based accounts, but with more than a third of its 144 million daily users under 13, the pressure is on to keep everyone safe.