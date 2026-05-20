Two advocacy groups ask FTC to investigate Roblox child safety
Roblox is in hot water after two advocacy groups asked the Federal Trade Commission to investigate its safety for children.
They say young users, even as young as five, can get into dating and voice chat rooms and sometimes see explicit content, raising big concerns about online predators and harmful experiences.
Roblox chat filters bypassed, monetization criticized
Critics claim Roblox's chat restrictions are easy to get around, leaving minors exposed.
The platform is also accused of using things like Robux and loot boxes to encourage overspending among kids.
Roblox denies these claims, pointing to features like parental controls and age-based accounts, but with more than a third of its 144 million daily users under 13, the pressure is on to keep everyone safe.
Roblox faces 140+ child exploitation lawsuits
Even as Roblox expects $7.6 billion in earnings this year, it's dealing with more than 140 lawsuits tied to child exploitation concerns.
The company has rolled out new safety updates recently, but ongoing legal trouble continues to challenge its reputation and growth.