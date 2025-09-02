Two asteroids will zip past Earth tomorrow: Know details

QV5 travels at over 22379km/h and loops around the Sun in just under a year. QD8 is even speedier at around 46046km/h. NASA says neither asteroid comes close to being "potentially hazardous," so Earth isn't in any danger from these visitors.

When will the asteroids come close again?

You can catch asteroid QD8's flyby live online thanks to the Virtual Telescope Project starting at 7:00pm ET on September 2.

The next time QV5 will come anywhere near this close won't be until the year 2125, though it will still be farther away than this year's pass.

NASA keeps tracking these objects just in case—so we can all keep looking up without stress.