UAE, Singapore top global AI adoption charts
Technology
UAE and Singapore are leading the world in generative AI use, with over 60% of working-age people using it for learning, work, or problem-solving.
A new Microsoft report also points out a growing gap between richer and poorer regions when it comes to picking up AI.
South Korea's big leap
South Korea made a major jump in AI usage—now over 30% of its population uses generative AI, moving the country up seven spots globally since late 2025.
The digital divide is widening
The Global North now has nearly double the AI adoption rate of the Global South (24.7% vs. 14.1%), showing that access to new tech still depends a lot on where you live—even the US dropped to 24th place despite its advanced tech scene.