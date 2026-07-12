Uber and Waymo end Phoenix robotaxi collaboration amid regulatory scrutiny
Uber and Waymo have ended their robotaxi collaboration in Phoenix, catching many off guard as self-driving rides become more common.
Uber executives have taken not-so-subtle shots at Waymo, hinting at some behind-the-scenes friction.
All this comes as regulators are turning up the heat on safety concerns in the autonomous vehicle space.
NHTSA demands fixes while Waymo stalls
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is demanding answers from self-driving carmakers after recent failures to handle emergencies, calling them "functional insufficiency."
Developers must submit fixes by July 31, 2026.
Meanwhile, Waymo's fleet faced trouble on July 4 when several cars stalled and needed towing in San Francisco, prompting officials to investigate how these glitches affected public transit and emergency services.