Uber and Waymo end Phoenix robotaxi collaboration amid regulatory scrutiny Technology Jul 12, 2026

Uber and Waymo have ended their robotaxi collaboration in Phoenix, catching many off guard as self-driving rides become more common.

Uber executives have taken not-so-subtle shots at Waymo, hinting at some behind-the-scenes friction.

All this comes as regulators are turning up the heat on safety concerns in the autonomous vehicle space.