Uber upgrades seniors' accounts to let older adults manage trips
Uber just upgraded its seniors' accounts, letting older adults manage their own trips without needing family to step in.
The update brings more independence and flexibility, though family organizers can still help out if needed.
As Uber's Margarita Peker, Director of Family Verticals at Uber, put it, the goal is to give seniors more choice and control over their experience based on what they've asked for.
Uber adds alerts, simple mode, accessibility
Seniors can now pick how they get driver arrival alerts (call or message) and automatically use Simple mode with bigger text and icons for easier reading.
There is also an option for drivers to know when a rider is an older adult, plus Uber is testing vehicles that are easier to get into for those with mobility challenges.
Family members can still track rides and seniors can use safety features like 911 access if they want to stay connected.