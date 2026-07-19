Uber warns D.C. robotaxi bill favors Waymo, proposes platform sharing
Technology
Uber and Waymo are in a standoff over a new self-driving car bill in Washington, D.C.
Uber worries the law could push out human drivers and hand Waymo a big lead, while Waymo is all for it.
Uber's idea? Let robotaxis and regular drivers share ride-hailing platforms, a move that's getting some side-eye from industry insiders.
Industry criticizes D.C. rules, Waymo advantaged
Many other companies, like Tesla and Lyft, aren't thrilled either. They say the bill's strict testing rules and high permit fees make things tough for newcomers.
Meanwhile, Waymo has already cleared the proposed hurdles and stands to benefit if the law passes.
How this plays out could shape who gets to run robotaxis in D.C. and maybe beyond.