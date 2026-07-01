UBTECH launches 1st mass produced consumer humanoid 'UWORLD U1 Series'

UWORLD U1 recognizes 20+ emotions

The UWORLD U1 robots can recognize over 20 different emotions with impressive accuracy and actually remember past conversations to adjust how they respond.

Thanks to biomimetic technology, they move a lot like real people, replicating 90% of basic human motions.

UBTECH CEO James Zhou says the goal is real companionship and helpful service. Plus, the company plans to donate 100 robots each year to support children and seniors who could use some extra care.

Privacy is covered, too: their data stays local for user safety.