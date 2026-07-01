UBTech launches U1 AI robot in Shenzhen priced $17,600-$145,700

More than 13,300 pre-orders for U1

U1 can move its head, eyes, and mouth while chatting with you but isn't built for chores or anything intimate.

You can personalize its look (hair, face, and even outfits) to resemble loved ones or favorite characters.

More than 13,300 people have already pre-ordered one.

UBTech is mainly targeting single adults and seniors in China (that's more than 400 million people), showing just how big the demand for friendly robots could be.