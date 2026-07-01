UBTech launches U1 AI robot in Shenzhen priced $17,600-$145,700
Technology
Hello to U1, a lifelike robot from Chinese tech company UBTech that just launched in Shenzhen.
It's designed to be a smart companion, with AI-powered conversations, stress detection, and health reminders.
Prices start at $17,600 for the basic model and go up to $145,700 if you want it fully customized.
More than 13,300 pre-orders for U1
U1 can move its head, eyes, and mouth while chatting with you but isn't built for chores or anything intimate.
You can personalize its look (hair, face, and even outfits) to resemble loved ones or favorite characters.
More than 13,300 people have already pre-ordered one.
UBTech is mainly targeting single adults and seniors in China (that's more than 400 million people), showing just how big the demand for friendly robots could be.