UC San Diego engineers develop smart ring measuring sweat biomarkers
UC San Diego engineers have developed a smart ring that tracks your health in ways commercial smart rings can't.
It monitors things like glucose, alcohol, ketones, Vitamin C, and more, all in real time.
The ring uses a special hydrogel to collect sweat (no workout needed) and sends all your data straight to your phone.
Biochemical ring performs comparably to CGMs
Unlike commercial smart rings that only provide biophysical information, this one gives you actual biochemical information.
Led by the co-first authors in Prof. Joseph Wang's laboratory, it's been tested and found to have performed well compared with continuous glucose monitors for glucose and ketone-tracking commercial blood meters for ketones.
It works for 12 hours at a stretch and calibrates to each user's specific biomedical factors.
This could be game-changing for people with diabetes or anyone who wants instant health updates on the go!