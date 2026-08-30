UC San Diego engineers develop smart ring measuring sweat biomarkers

Unlike commercial smart rings that only provide biophysical information, this one gives you actual biochemical information.

Led by the co-first authors in Prof. Joseph Wang's laboratory, it's been tested and found to have performed well compared with continuous glucose monitors for glucose and ketone-tracking commercial blood meters for ketones.

It works for 12 hours at a stretch and calibrates to each user's specific biomedical factors.

This could be game-changing for people with diabetes or anyone who wants instant health updates on the go!