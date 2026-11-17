UC San Diego scientists say possible cosmic birefringence in CMB
Scientists at UC San Diego think the universe's oldest light, the cosmic microwave background, might actually be rotating as it travels through space.
This twist, called cosmic birefringence, could reveal new clues about mysterious things like dark matter and dark energy.
To make sure they weren't just seeing a small detector-alignment or calibration error in their telescopes, the team developed a new technique for checking how accurately different groups of detectors measure polarization angles.
Researchers use Planck, create calibration technique
If real, this rotation could mean there's physics out there we haven't discovered yet.
The researchers double-checked their results using data from the Planck satellite and developed a new technique for checking how accurately different groups of detectors measure polarization angles, so what they're seeing is an important independent check on how relative detector calibration errors are being assessed.