UC San Diego's humanoid 'Surgie' robots perform remote gallbladder surgeries
Say hello to "Surgie," a humanoid robot that just pulled off live gallbladder removal surgeries, remotely guided by real surgeons.
Researchers at UC San Diego ran two successful trials: first with one Surgie, then with a team of two robots working together.
It's a big step for medical tech, showing robots can handle precise surgical tasks.
Surgie robots succeed in animal trials
These robots proved they can safely and effectively do minimally invasive surgery on test animals, which could open doors for bigger breakthroughs.
The team behind Surgie says these bots are cheaper to make, smaller, and more flexible than current surgical robots.
Dr. Michael Yip said that the results show humanoid robots have a real future in surgery.
Down the line, Surgie could help in remote hospitals or even space missions, making quality healthcare more accessible everywhere.