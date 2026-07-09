UC San Diego's humanoid 'Surgie' robots perform remote gallbladder surgeries

Surgie robots succeed in animal trials

These robots proved they can safely and effectively do minimally invasive surgery on test animals, which could open doors for bigger breakthroughs.

The team behind Surgie says these bots are cheaper to make, smaller, and more flexible than current surgical robots.

Dr. Michael Yip said that the results show humanoid robots have a real future in surgery.

Down the line, Surgie could help in remote hospitals or even space missions, making quality healthcare more accessible everywhere.