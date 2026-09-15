UC San Francisco creates avatar to help paralyzed people communicate

An array of sensors implanted through a small incision in the skull and covering a large part of the motor cortex uses an array of sensors to pick up signals when someone tries to speak or move.

AI then turns those signals into words or gestures: right now, it recognizes about 10 words and phrases and a similar number of gestures, such as "hello," "nice to meet you," a clap, or a shrug, with approximately two-thirds accuracy.

The surgery might soon be much quicker thanks to wireless tech. Researchers hope to add way more phrases and even let users control things like robots in the future, giving people more independence and ways to connect.