UC Santa Barbara develops pyrimidone molecule for solar heat storage
Technology
A team at UC Santa Barbara has developed a complementary solar energy storage method for heating.
They've designed a molecule called Pyrimidone that can soak up sunlight and hold onto that energy for long periods, thanks to something called Molecular Solar Thermal Storage (MOST).
Basically, it's like bottling sunshine for later use.
Pyrimidone stores nearly double lithium-ion energy
MOST lets you stash solar energy in Pyrimidone's chemical bonds and release it as heat when you need warmth (think heating systems or hot showers).
Even better, Pyrimidone stores nearly twice as much energy as standard lithium-ion batteries.
The researchers are now working on making the process even more efficient, hoping this tech can fit right into our everyday lives and help push renewable energy forward.