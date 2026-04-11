UC Santa Barbara develops pyrimidone molecule for solar heat storage

Pyrimidone stores nearly double lithium-ion energy

MOST lets you stash solar energy in Pyrimidone's chemical bonds and release it as heat when you need warmth (think heating systems or hot showers).

Even better, Pyrimidone stores nearly twice as much energy as standard lithium-ion batteries.

The researchers are now working on making the process even more efficient, hoping this tech can fit right into our everyday lives and help push renewable energy forward.