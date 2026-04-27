UC Santa Cruz developing Neo AI to speed Rubin imaging
Technology
Researchers from the University of California, Santa Cruz are now developing a smart AI tool called Neo to clean up blurry space images at the Vera C. Rubin Observatory in Chile.
This tech, based on an earlier technology used for the James Webb Space Telescope, can turn years of image processing into just days, helping astronomers see the universe much more clearly.
Neo removes atmospheric blur, sharpens galaxies
Neo uses AI trained on images from other telescopes to remove atmospheric blur and fill in missing details, turning fuzzy stars and galaxies into sharp pictures.
With help from NVIDIA's supercomputers, it processes huge amounts of data quickly so both scientists and the public get better views of space and maybe some exciting new discoveries even sooner.