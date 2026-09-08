UCLA finds PTSD, depression raise heart attack or stroke risk
Technology
A new UCLA-led study found that mental health struggles after trauma, like PTSD and depression, can raise your chances of having a heart attack or stroke.
Researchers looked at data from 219,866 Danish adults and found that people dealing with alcohol use issues, mood disorders, or anxiety had a noticeably higher risk for major heart or brain events.
Study suggests integrated mind body care
The findings suggest that when doctors assess heart health, they should look beyond just physical symptoms and consider a range of mental health factors too.
The research team hopes this encourages a more complete approach to caring for both mind and body.