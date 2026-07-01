UCSF develops aDBS pacemaker to improve Parkinson's gait, reduce falls

UCSF study finds patients prefer aDBS

Patients actually preferred the new system over the old therapy, and kept using it for over a year after the study ended, which says a lot about its impact on daily life.

The research also found that each person's brain signals are unique, so treatments need to be personalized.

Next up, the team wants to automate how they find these key signals and make the tech available on devices people can actually get.

As Dr. Doris D. Wang from UCSF put it, this could open doors for treating other symptoms and even different brain conditions down the line.