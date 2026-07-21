Udgam School for Children adopts AI facial recognition attendance system
Udgam School for Children in Ahmedabad has rolled out an AI-powered facial recognition system to mark attendance: no more calling out names.
Now, students just walk into class and their attendance is logged in three seconds, with everything instantly updated online.
Teachers get real-time data without manual errors or paperwork.
Udgam School saves 66,000 student hours
With more than 6,200 students and more than 220 school days a year, this upgrade is set to save about 66,000 student hours annually.
The system also helps spot students who are often late and makes it easier for the school to keep parents in the loop if someone's absent.
As Executive Director Manan Choksi puts it, this move helps save valuable teaching time, improve the accuracy of attendance data, better understand late arrivals, and communicate with parents more responsibly, letting them focus more on teaching than ticking boxes.