UF develops AI trap identifying dengue mosquitoes over 98% accurately
Florida's facing a tough dengue outbreak, but University of Florida researchers have stepped up with an AI-powered mosquito trap that spots dengue-carrying bugs with over 98% accuracy.
The state has already seen more than 700 cases this year, so this tech could be a real game-changer.
The trap uses light and a fan to attract mosquitoes, catches them on a sticky pad, and then an AI camera quickly IDs the dangerous ones, way faster than old-school methods.
Digitomy commercializes energy efficient trap
Created by Associate Professor Ryan Carney and Professor Sriram Chellappan and commercialized by USF startup Digitomy, the trap is super energy-efficient (it uses less power than posting on social media).
Digitomy's also rolling out a cloud platform to help people learn about different mosquito species.
This combo of smart traps and public education will help health officials track outbreaks better, and hopefully keep everyone safer.