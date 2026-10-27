UF develops AI trap identifying dengue mosquitoes over 98% accurately

Florida's facing a tough dengue outbreak, but University of Florida researchers have stepped up with an AI-powered mosquito trap that spots dengue-carrying bugs with over 98% accuracy.

The state has already seen more than 700 cases this year, so this tech could be a real game-changer.

The trap uses light and a fan to attract mosquitoes, catches them on a sticky pad, and then an AI camera quickly IDs the dangerous ones, way faster than old-school methods.